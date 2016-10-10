Connectivity:Children on their way to school crossing Kalipenu stream on a hanging bridge near Lakebadi of Gunjibadi panchayat under K.Nuagaonblock in Kandhamal in Odisha.- Photo: Special Arrangement

They have devised a makeshift bridge made of three cables hung across the flowing water

Inhabitants of four remote tribal wards of Gunjibadi panchayat in Kandhamal district of Odisha are forced to cross a streamthrough a makeshift hanging bridge at one point and taking support of a cable hung across the flowing water at another place.

Due to lack of a bridge over Kalipanu stream, the tribals have to face the risk almost daily. The risk increases manyfolds during rainy season.

Gunjibadi panchayat is part of K.Nuagaon block of Kandhamal district. There is a complete lack of basic civic amenities, including drinking water and electricity, in these wards. This bridge of cables is also made by the tribals. These four wards have hilly region on two sides, forest on one side and the Kalipenu stream on the fourth side.

Near Lakebadi, localites have constructed a hanging bridge using three metal cables hung across the stream from large trees on both banks. The bridge is at a height of over 30 feet above the stream. Women, children and the aged have to walk on on one cable holding the two other cables by both hands. At times they have to carry patients in baskets. Inhabitants of tribal hamlets like Biriandapada, Drabaketa, Tutumaha, Mahupanga, Drepanga, Bandabaju depend on this bridge.

People cross the stream more dangerously near Biringia. Here they have to enter the stream to cross it. Their only source of safety is a cable hung across the stream which they hold in hand. Inhabitants of tribal hamlets like Mundaguda, Gandhrigaon, Dandipada, Mundikia, Arlama, Degakela are compelled to cross the stream thus.

Former sarpanch of Gunjibadi, Seshadev Pradhan said people of the area have been demanding a proper bridge on the stream. According to him, the safe way is to pass through adjoining Raikia block, which makes the journey more than 20 km long. A youth of the area, Debakant Pradhan said they have to carry children on their shoulders to cross the stream. There are also students of this remote region like Nirima Digal, who cross the stream to reach their school and during rainy season it becomes harder.

When contacted, Bock Development Officer (BDO) of K.Nuagaon, Prakhita Jena, acknowledged the issue, and said that administration has decided to make proper survey and come out with some solution.