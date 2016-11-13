Stating that a coalition government will take over at the Centre after the 2019 elections, TMC leader Mukul Roy on Sunday claimed that Mamata Banerjee would become Prime Minister as his party would play a lead role in its formation.

He said his party looked set to win 41 out of 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal.

He was addressing an election rally in favour of the party nominee for the Barjala Assembly constituency in Tripura.

“Both the CPI(M) and the Congress will face yet another defeat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for their own mistakes. The BJP, which has so far failed to put up a good show, will also meet the same fate,” he said.

Mr. Roy asserted that the people would not give 10 years to the BJP to rule the country.

“The people are fuming over the performance of the Modi-led government and will teach a lesson to it in the next general elections,” he felt.

“Laluji and Nitishji may manage to secure 20/25 seats while the BJD is likely to win 18/20 seats in the next Lok Sabha elections. DMK or AIADMK will secure 39/40 seats while Netaji or Mayawatiji may win 25/30 seats,” he predicted.

He continued: “It means the Trinamool Congress will emerge as the largest party after the 2019 general elections. And naturally, Mamata Banerjee will become the next Prime Minister.”

Mr. Roy also criticised banning of high value currency saying it had created a lot of problems for the common people.

“The Narendra Modi government will not take any stern action against capitalists as it was funded by them during the last elections,” he claimed.\