Over one lakh students are scheduled to take secondary school exams beginning in Kashmir on Monday following adequate security arrangements in the valley, education officials said.

“One lakh five hundred students are taking these exams,” Zahoor Ahmad Chatt, chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (BOSE) told IANS.

“Over 45,000 students are appearing for class 12th exams beginning at 11 a.m. at 484 centres.”

“While over 55,000 students are appearing for class 10th exams which begins here tomorrow (Tuesday),” the chairman added.

He said 98 per cent students have taken their admit cards.

Since all educational institutions including schools have remained closed since July 9, BOSE has decided to allow a 50 per cent cut in the syllabus for those students willing to take the secondary exams.

Elaborate arrangements of security have been made for the smooth conduct of these exams.

Dozens of schools have been burnt by miscreants during the last two months.

State Education Minister Naeem Akhtar has attracted a lot of criticism from the separatist leaders and also a threat from the LeT for trying to re-open the schools.