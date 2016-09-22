In yet another attempt to woo women ahead of the panchayat polls in Odisha, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday reduced by one per cent the stamp duty on registration of land and property in the name of women.

The stamp duty for registration of land and property will now be charged at the rate of four per cent instead of five per cent of the total value of the property being purchased in the name of women.

Crores of women of the State will be benefited by reduction of the rate of stamp duty, according to a press release issued by the Chief Minister’s Office.