Senior Bihar BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi on Tuesday claimed a Samajwadi Party-like feud is brewing within RJD chief Lalu Prasad’s family too which will “explode” any day.

“Lalu Prasad is trying to calm down the discontentment within his family. He has himself planted the seed of discontentment by breaking the age-old tradition as per which the eldest son is the successor to the throne...

“But Lalu declared younger son Tejashwi as his heir by making him the Deputy Chief Minister over his eldest daughter (Misa Bharti) and elder son (Tej Pratap Yadav),” he claimed.

“There is a cold war going on inside Prasad’s family at present. The discontentment in his family is not going to end and will explode any day,” Mr. Modi said.

He exhorted Mr. Prasad’s minister-sons, Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav, to come out of their parents’ shadow and follow the path of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav who stood against the merger of Mukhtar Ansari’s party Quami Ekta Dal into the Samajwadi Party.

“Similarly, they (Tejashwi and Tej Pratap) should also oppose the presence of people like Mohammad Shahabuddin and Raj Ballabh Yadav, MLA charged with raping a minor girl, in the RJD,” he said, adding, “This will help them in creating their own identities like Akhilesh Yadav.”

Mr. Prasad’s daughter is married to Tej Pratap Singh Yadav, the Mainpuri MP and the grandson of Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Mr. Modi also claimed the two principal partners of the ruling grand secular alliance- JD(U) and RJD - have “clashing interest” over the crisis within the Samajwadi Party.-PTI