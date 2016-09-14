A private security guard deployed at the BSNL officer in Sector 15 A here died under mysterious circumstances with a suicide note in his pocket accusing his security company’s contractor of “harassment” when he failed to pay the money he had taken from him as loan.

Rakesh Sharma, a resident of Vijay Nagar in Ballabhgarh, complained to the police that Rajpal Sharma, his father, worked as a security guard at the BSNL office and on Monday he suddenly fell unconscious while on duty. He was taken to B K Hospital where the doctors declared him dead, police said.

A suicide note was found from Rajpal’s pocket alleging his company’s contractor Devi Singh Subedar of harassment when he failed to pay the Rs 5 lakh loan had taken from him. - PTI