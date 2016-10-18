Barpeta Satra land and that of all other Satras (16th Century Vaishnavite monasteries) in Barpeta district of Assam will be freed from illegal encroachment, District Deputy Commissioner Thaneswar Malakar said on Monday.

As per the direction of the State government based on a Gauhati High Court order, Barpeta district administration will begin the eviction drive against encroachers in November and collect documents of the encroached land, Mr Malakar said.

In Barpeta district, more than 2,000 bighas (approximately 321 hectares) of Satra land are encroached upon in Barpeta, Moinbori, Kaljhar, Jania, Bahari, Kanara, Mandia, Sundaridiya, Gomura and several other Satras, he said.

The district administration has urged all encroachers to leave the occupied Satra land willingly or else strict and necessary action will be taken to free the land, Mr Malakar said. Barpeta Satra Burha Satriya (head) Basistha Sarma has appreciated the district administration’s initiative and urged the government to make Mandia Bazar and Mandia Parghat Satras under Baghbar revenue circle free from encroachers.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, while visiting the Bordowa Satra in Nagaon district after it was freed from encroachers, said the eviction process will continue till all the 700 Satras across the State are free from illegal occupants. - PTI