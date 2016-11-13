Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Goa on Sunday and laid the foundation stone of two major infrastructure projects — a greenfield airport in Mopa and an electronic city in Tuem.

Mr. Modi, during his three-hour visit to the BJP-ruled State, will also deliver a speech at a function organised by the State government at the Shyama Prasad Mukherjee indoor stadium on the outskirts of the capital.

This is Mr. Modi’s second visit to the State in two months. He hosted the BRICS summit in October.

The Mopa airport is Goa’s first civilian airport and is being developed by GMR Airports and the electronic city is expected to host manufacturing units for electronics components, envisaged under the ‘Make in India’ scheme.

After delivering his address in Goa, Mr. Modi is expected to head for Pune, where he is scheduled to inaugurate a four-day international conference and exhibition on enhancing the sugarcane value chain.