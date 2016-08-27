Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh on Saturday once again raked up the Ayodhya controversy by expressing regret over ordering the firing on kar sevaks during his tenure.

He, however, said the action was necessary to uphold the “Muslim community’s faith” in the country and preserve the “unity of the country.”

This is not the first time Mr. Singh has expressed regret over the incident — as recent as January he said he “felt sad” for ordering the firing on kar sevaks in Ayodhya on October 30, 1990.

“I regret giving orders to shoot kar sevaks at Ayodhya. My decision to order firing at kar sevaks was to save Muslim minorities. This decision was needed to keep intact the faith of Muslims in this country,” Mr. Singh reportedly said at a book launch here.

16 persons reportedly died in the incident that day but Mr. Singh said “even if 30 had died" he would have ordered the same as there was “no other option available then.”

Mr. Singh also recalled the protests and condemnation he faced in the aftermath.

Mr. Singh’s evocation of the Ayodhya incident came a day after he expressed regret over aligning with Kalyan Singh, former UP CM under whose watch the Babri Masjid was demolished by Hindutva activists. Mr. Singh has joined hands with the BJP leader in 2009.

He admitted it was terrible mistake that cost his party dearly. “It was because of the damage to the party that I withdrew (my support) later,” Mr. Singh said, addressing party workers on the birthday of senior colleague Bhagwati Singh on Friday.

BJP state spokesperson Manoj Mishra said Mr. Singh’s comments amounted to “rubbing salt” on wounds. He accused Mr. Singh of resorting to polarisation. “There is a difference between polarization and maintaining national unity. What message is he trying to give by raking up this old episode? It seems he wants communal division in 2017 elections,” Mr. Mishra said.

Observers feel Mr. Singh makes such comments from time to time to balance his equation and appeal among both Hindus and Muslims. In January, when the VHP triggered a fresh debate on the Ram Mandir issue, Mr. Singh delivered similar comments.

In June 2013, too he had said the decision to order firing on kar sevaks was “painful” but that he had no other choice. His comments, in an interview to a television channel, had come soon after Amit Shah, now BJP chief, visited Ayodhya and vowed the temple would be built in the Uttar Pradesh town. Two months after that, the VHP led a controversial 84-Kosi Parikrama Yatra in Ayodhya, defying prohibitory orders and staging a confrontation with the Akhilesh Yadav government.

Opposition parties then accused the SP of a tacit deal with the BJP to polarise voters for the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.