Mentally ‘unstable’ woman lured Nishank by promising to take him to a nearby park.

Three days after he went missing outside his aunt’s home in South Delhi’s Moti Bagh area, a six-year-old boy was safely recovered from Jammu on Tuesday. Police said a 19-year-old woman had lured him away by promising to play with him at a local park. She was questioned by the police, but is unlikely to be arrested, a senior officer told The Hindu.

“The woman who had taken the child away prima facie appears to be mentally unstable. We have sent her for a medical examination. It appears she was unaware of the consequences of her actions,” said the officer.

The leniency is also because of the woman’s brother who promptly informed the Delhi Policewhen he learnt of his sister’s involvement in the incident.

About a week prior to his disappearance, Kavita had taken Nishank to her sister’s house in Madrasi Colony in Moti Bagh. The boy was playing with his two cousins near their home when he suddenly went missing.

When their own efforts to find the boy yielded no results, the boy’s family approached the South Campus police station.

Since some locals had claimed they had seen a woman carrying away the boy on a Scooty, a kidnapping case was registered.

Meanwhile, the woman travelled with the boy from Delhi to Katra in Jammu by bus and train. It was later revealed that she was without a penny throughout the journey.

That proved lucky for the boy as some railway staff at Katra railway station caught the woman travelling ticketless.