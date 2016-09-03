J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti interacts with the family of Mashooq Ahmed who was killed during street protests in Kulgam district south kashmir on Saurday. Photo Nissar Ahmad

It is for the first time during the last 57 days of unrest, that the chief minister has visited a victim’s family in the valley

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday visited the family of a youth killed in the ongoing unrest in south Kashmir.

In a Facebook post the chief minister said: “Visited the family of late Mashooq Ahmed, firing victim of Kund, Kulgam and offered heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.”

She had earlier met some family members of firing victims on July 21 in Anantnag district, but that meeting had taken place at government accommodations.

In her comment on the ongoing violence in which 73 people have been killed, Mufti said: “The loss of human lives is a colossal tragedy and every one should strive for peace in J&K.”