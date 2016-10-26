Two businessmen brothers from Delhi who were kidnapped from Patna were found on Wednesday from a jungle in Maoist-affected Lakhisarai district by a Special Investigating Team of police.

Both the brothers Suresh Sharma and Kapil Sharma were invited to Patna on the pretext of a tender and kidnapped from the Patna airport premises as soon as they reached there by evening flight on Friday.

In a joint operation by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Patna and Lakhisarai police both the abducted brothers were recovered from the forest areas of Lakhisarai. The area is being considered as Maoists stranglehold for long.

Police have also arrested five kidnappers.

Earlier, the family members of the brothers had received a ransom call of Rs 4 crore for their release.

Along with a relative the kidnapped siblings’ father Babulal Sharma, a well-know businessman dealing in marble industry of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, was camping in Patna for the last three days but on Tuesday he had left for Delhi.

The family members of the kidnapped brothers have expressed their heartfelt thanks to both Patna and Lakhisarai police.

Both the rescued brothers are on their way to Patna from Lakhisarai.

However, the buzz is that both the businessmen were released by the kidnappers after payment of a huge amount of ransom somewhere outside the state.

The police officials, though, refuted any such claim that ransom money has been paid.