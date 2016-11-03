The 47th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) here from November 20 to 28 will screen three films for specially-abled children through special audio-described technology under the Accessible India Campaign and Sugamaya Bharat Abhiyan. The screening will take place in collaboration with Unesco and Saksham.

The festival will offer a bouquet of films from all over the world with diverse story lines, narratives and new talents. It will also promote new talent, tourism and enrich film lovers with new trends in cinema.

“The festival will not only offer film screenings but also will serve as a skill-building opportunity for youngsters who can learn from renowned film personalities,” said Amey Abhyankar, Chief Executive Officer of Entertainment Society of Goa (ESG) told The Hindu on Wednesday.

ESG is the Goa government-owned entertainment body which co-hosts the annual IFFI with Directorate of Festivals (DFF), Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

He said there would be 15 films from across the globe, which will include two Indian films from Indian Panorama selection in the international section.

IFFI 2016 will organise a special tribute section in the memory of Polish filmmaker Andrzej Wajda and Iranian filmmaker Abbas Kiarostami who passed away this year.

This year, the festival line-up includes 26 Asian and 108 Indian premieres in the International Cinema section.

This year, IFFI will recognise young talent under a new competition section, Centenary Award for Best Debut Feature of a Director. This section will showcase some of the outstanding directorial debuts of 2016 from across the world. The winner will be honoured with Silver Peacock and a cash price of Rs.10 lakh.