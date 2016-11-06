One more school and a panchayat office gutted in fresh incidents of arson in the Valley

One militant was killed and four security personnel were injured in two attacks in Kashmir on Saturday. In fresh incidents of arson, a panchayat office and a government school were gutted .

Security personnel engaged Hizbul Mujahideen militants in Shopian district’s Dobjan village, killing Waseem Ahmad Khanday, a local recruit who joined the group a month ago. Three Hizbul militants are believed to have escaped, while one soldier was injured in the operationA soldier was also injured in the operation. Three militants are believed to have escaped the spot.

Khanday was a resident of Zarkan Kellar village and was carrying the weapon he reportedly snatched before joining the militants.

Three policemen were injured when militants ambushed them in Pulwma district’s Tral area. Around 10 p.m. on Friday, militants opened fire in the Dadsar area and ambushed the police when they rushed to the spot. “As the vehicle was heading towards the spot, the militants detonated an improvised explosive device, injuring three policemen,” said a police official.

In a fresh case of arson a school in Saidunara, Bandipora district, was gutted around 10.30 p.m. on Friday. With this, 32 schools have now been set ablaze in the Valley. A panchayat office in Budgam district’s Chadoora area was also damaged in a fire during the day.

Meanwhile, over 30 people were injured during funeral procession of 16-year-old Qaiser Sofi, who breathed his last at a Srinagar hospital on Friday night.

Sofi went missing on October 27 and was unconscious by the roadside in the city’s Shalimaar area a day later. Mourners raised anti-India and pro-freedom slogans as the body was laid to rest in the old city. Later, clashes broke out as security forces tried to break up protesters with smoke shells.

The police ruled out any foul play. “The doctors had performed his stomach wash and sample was sent to forensic laboratory. As per the doctors the patient had a history of epilepsy,” said a spokesman.