Darjeeling MP Surendrajeet Singh Ahluwalia has urged Union Tribal Affairs Jual Oram to examine the demand of including Gorkhas as ST.

In a recent letter to Mr. Oram, Mr. Ahluwalia informed him of the support for Scheduled Tribe status for the Gorkha community in Himachal Pradesh and urged him to ensure the committee constituted for the purpose by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs sought opinion from Sstate governments from other parts of India barring West Bengal and Sikkim.

“I am of the opinion that the said committee may be directed to correspond with to all respective state governments, where a significant Gorkha population resides”, the letter, a copy of which was made available, said.

The Darjeeling MP further requested that such consultations be “completed by October 31, 2016 so that the same may be considered/finalized before start of forthcoming Winter Session of the Parliament.”

The MP further requested all the Gorkha organisations and community members to pressurize their respect State governments to issue such letter of recommendations. PTI