‘Court could start contempt proceeding against GJM'

A day before people in Darjeeling will brace for a 12-hour bandh called by Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM), the Calcutta High Court on Tuesday directed the West Bengal government to ensure that life is not disrupted in the hills.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice G.C. Gupta and Justice Arindam Sinha said the court could start contempt proceedings against the GJM as bandhs were illegal and unconstitutional. Trinamool Congress MP and advocate Idris Ali moved the petition before the court.

After the court’s directive, Home Secretary Moloy De said the government would take all steps to ensure that people did not face any difficulty. The Wednesday strike called by the GJM had become the latest flash point between the GJM and the West Bengal government.

While issuing the strike threat, GJM president Bimal Gurung said the State government was forcing GJM to go on the strike.

The dispute is Ms. Banerjee’s claim that Rs. 4,000 crore had been allocated to the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration.