Partha Pratim Isore to contest the Cooch Behar seat

The Congress on Thursday declared its candidates for the Cooch Behar and Tamluk Lok Sabha by-polls in West Bengal, besides those for Assembly by-elections in the State, Tripura and Assam.

While Partha Pratim Isore will contest the Cooch Behar (SC) Parliamentary constituency, its leader Partha Batabyal will contest the Tamluk seat.

“Congress president Sonia Gandhi has approved the proposal for the candidature of party candidates to contest the by-elections to the Lok Sabha and Legislative Assemblies,” Congress general secretary Madhusudan Mistry said.

The party chief also approved the name of Rupam Singh Ronghang for the Baithalangso (ST) Assembly by-poll in Assam, Rajendra Kumar Das for Barjala (SC) Assembly seat in Tripura and Pranab Biswas for Khowai Assembly by-poll in Tripura.

Besides, the name of Bulbul Ahammed Sekh was also approved for the Monteswar Assembly by-election in West Bengal.

The by-elections to fill vacancies in Lok Sabha and State Assemblies will be held on November 19 and the last date for filing of nominations is November 2. The counting of votes will be held on November 22.

The by-polls will be held to fill up four vacancies in Lok Sabha in states of Assam, West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh, besides eight vacancies in State assemblies of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Tripura and Puducherry. PTI