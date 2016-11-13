The Union Law Ministry on Saturday issued orders for appointment of 11 additional judges to the Allahabad High Court.

The President has approved the appointment of Rajul Bhargava, Siddhartha Varma and Sangeeta Chandra as additional judges of the Allahabad High Court for a period of two years.

Daya Shankar Tripathi, Sheo Kumar Singh, Virendra Kumar, Shailendra Kumar Agrawal, Sanjay Harkauli, Krishna Pratap Singh, Rekha Dikshit and Satya Narain Agnihotri have also been appointed additional judges.

The Allahabad High Court has a sanctioned strength of 160 judges. It had 83 vacancies as on November 1.

The government recently issued orders for the appointment of three Additional Judges — R.M.T. Teeka Raman, N. Sathish Kumar and N. Seshasayee — to the Madras High Court.

While Birendra Kumar was appointed Additional Judge in the Patna High Court, Kempaiah Somashekar, Kotravva Somappa Mudagal, Sreenivas Harish Kumar, John Michael Cunha and Basavaraj Andanagouda Patil were appointed additional judges in the Karnataka HC.

Achintya Malia Bujor Barua, Kalyan Rai Surana, Prasanta Kumar Deka, Nelson Sailo and Ajit Borthakur have been appointed additional judges in the Gauhati High Court.