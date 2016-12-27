Other States

NSF temporarily suspends Manipur blockade

Vehicles set on fire in Imphal East district.   | Photo Credit: PTI

The Naga Students’ Federation had imposed total blockade on all Manipur-bound vehicles and passengers in all Naga inhabited areas from December 20.

The Naga Students’ Federation (NSF) on Tuesday temporarily suspended its eight-day-long total blockade of all Manipur-bound vehicles with immediate effect, taking into consideration the assurance of Manipur government and the Centre’s request.

NSF president Subenthung Kithan and assistant general secretary Kesosul Christopher Ltu said the decision was taken in view of the communique received from the Chief Secretary of Manipur through the Chief Secretary of Nagaland with assurance to provide safety and security to Nagas in Manipur.

The repeated requests and appeal from the Centre made through the interlocutor for Naga Peace Talk, R.N. Ravi to lift the total blockade was also considered, they said in a release.

However, the students’ organisation asserted that it will not hesitate to initiate any course of action it deems fit to protect and safeguard the interest of Nagas residing anywhere.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh had told Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang on December 23 to ensure that there is no disturbance in movement of vehicles passing through the state following reports of NSF’s blockade.

The Federation had imposed total blockade on all Manipur-bound vehicles and passengers in all Naga inhabited areas from December 20 alleging continued attacks on Nagas and their properties in the neighbouring state. They had demanded that the Manipur government assured safety and security of Nagas.

