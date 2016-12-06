Other States

Mehbooba says Jayalalithaa a 'leader of the masses'

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti. File photo.  

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday described former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa a "leader of masses" and praised her women-specific initiatives.

Expressing grief over the demise of Jayalalithaa, Ms. Mufti said, "Jayalalithaa would be remembered long for introducing many innovative schemes and programmes for public welfare. The late leader was one of the highly learned politicians of the country."

In her condolence message to the newly-elected Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu O. Panneerselvam, Ms. Mufti said, "Ms. Jayalalithaa was an example personified of women empowerment who brought a unique style to country’s politics."

