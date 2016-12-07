Goa BJP says ‘cashless State’ deadline not practical

The Goa Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday admitted that the December 30 deadline announced by Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar to make Goa a ‘cashless State’ was not practical and may cause hardship to people.

Addressing a press conference here, party spokesperson Damu Naik said the circular issued by Goa government's Commercial Taxes Department, asking registered businesses and traders to go cashless within 10 days, be immediately withdrawn.

“The decision to make Goa cashless by December 30 was also causing hardship to tourists and local traders and businessmen, who should be made literate and aware about cashless transactions first,” Mr. Naik said.

Goa BJP’s General Secretary, Sadanand Shet Tanavade backed Mr. Naik’s demand and said the circular had created panic among the trading community.