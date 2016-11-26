Karnataka

Uniform weekly holiday for Urdu schools

Urdu-medium schools across Karnataka, which did not have a common weekly holiday, will now remain shut on Sunday, while they will work half a day on Friday. They will have full day school on Saturday.

The Department of Public Instruction (DPI) has issued a circular stating that this uniformity will help improve educational standards and enrolment. This will be applicable to 5,254 government, aided, and unaided Urdu schools. So far, some Urdu schools had half-day on Saturday and holiday on Monday. Some others worked half-day on Thursday and holiday on Friday. The remaining had half-day on Friday and holiday on Sunday.

Johar Jabeen, Director (Minority) DPI said the decision was taken at the government level and would come into effect from December 1. “Earlier, schools used to function properly from Monday to Wednesday, while there was disruption of activities on other days. Officials too would inspect Urdu schools only on these three days. But with this government order, there is uniformity across the city,” she said.

