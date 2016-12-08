Jayalalithaa - 1948-2016

All quiet at the new CM’s official residence

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam. File photo  

more-in

There was no visible change in the narrow lane branching out to the east from Greenways Road here leading to ‘Thenpennai,’ the official residence of Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam, on Wednesday, a day after political developments propelled him to the top post for the third time. Except for the rustle of dry leaves as conservancy workers went about their work, there was little activity to suggest that it was the house of Tamil Nadu’s Chief Minister.

No increased security

Even security had not been increased. There were only a couple of policemen in the temporary shelter in front of the house. The name board outside still referred to him as Finance Minister, in charge of several other portfolios.

Interestingly, Mr. Panneerselvam is perhaps the only Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu in nearly 60 years to reside in a bungalow allotted by the government. He had stayed in government bungalows during his brief tenures in 2001 and 2014-15.

His two immediate predecessors lived in their own homes. While his political mentor, the late AIADMK general secretary Jayalalithaa, lived at the imposing Veda Nilayam in Poes Garden, DMK president M. Karunanidhi switched between his Gopalapuram and CIT Colony houses.

Informed sources say V.R. Nedunchezhiyan was the last Chief Minister to stay in an official bungalow when he briefly held the reins of the State after the demise of former Chief Minister M.G. Ramachandran.

Since Independence, only two Tamil Nadu Chief Ministers have occupied government bungalows. While Chief Minister of the then Madras Presidency O.P. Ramasamy Reddiyar stayed at ‘Cooum House’ on Swami Sivananda Salai, his successor P.S. Kumaraswamy Raja lived in a bungalow on Greenways Road.

Post a Comment
More In Tamil Nadu National
Tamil Nadu
Related Articles
An unexpected setback and a sudden end
On Sri Lanka, Jayalalithaa took a strong line
Jayalalithaa’s last journey
Thousands gather for a heartfelt farewell
T.N. politics on the cusp of change
Jaya’s fame will remain forever: Karunanidhi
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 8, 2016 2:51:24 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/national/All-quiet-at-the-new-CM%E2%80%99s-official-residence/article16774676.ece

© The Hindu

In This Package
Mannargudi clan hogs limelight at funeral, triggers controversy
Dramatic scenes from dawn to dusk
All eyes on Srirangam house where Jayalalithaa’s ancestors once lived
In Jaya’s absence, the ‘garden’ loses its charm
Defiance in compliance
Train services remain unaffected in Chennai
‘She left a special mark on film industry’
Police sweat it out to make funeral incident-free
School remembers its star alumna
Jayalalithaa is no more
Her convent education equipped her with the necessary skills that enabled her to excel both in the film industry and in politics.
The reluctant actor and politician
Among the most traumatic periods for Jayalalithaa was one before she first went to jail in December 1996.
On verge of quitting politics, she bounced back stronger
After MGR's death, Jayalalithaa had to fight and struggle to take over the AIADMK.
The student who surpassed the teacher
A file photo of Jayalalithaa
Jayalalithaa - early life and times
Party leaders would line up and bow before the helicopter in which she flew. Many of them would prostrate before her in public displays of devotion.
The enduring enigma that was Jayalalithaa
From her debut movie 'Vennira Adai'. Though a reluctant actor, she always gave her best every time she faced the camera.
Jayalalithaa: A life in pictures
Ministers line up to greet Chief Minister Jayalalithaa as she leaves after the Independence Day celebrations in Chennai on August 15, 2016.
Total loyalty: The cement that held AIADMK
Jayalalithaa (bottom right) in a 1957 photograph, when she was in the 4th grade at Bishop Cotton Girls High School in Bengaluru.
The days she loved the most
Officers say Jayalalithaa could recall even minor details of issues precisely.
A quick learner and taskmaster, she stuck by unpopular decisions
The chosen one: “That she made it entirely on her own makes this an extraordinary personal achievement for Ms. Jayalalithaa.”
Jayalalithaa: a political career with sharp rises and steep falls
In this September 22, 2014 picture, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa distributes food at the newly inaugurated Amma Canteen at the Kasturba Gandhi Hospital, in Chennai.
Popular leader, populist schemes
Dravidar Kazhagam's K.Veeramani was a close adviser but become a bitter critic later.
She had many friends, but none stayed for long
The woman behind the 69% quota
Jayalalithaa undertook a four-day hunger strike on the Marina in July 1993 on the Cauvery issue.
An aggressive campaigner for Tamil Nadu's water rights
In 1961, at the age of 13, a young Jayalalithaa made her debut in a Kannada film. Pictured is a shot from her early days in cinema.
Jayalalithaa: The silver screen queen
Lesser known facets of Jayalalithaa
Sasikala entered Jayalalithaa's inner circle in the mid-1980s.
The surrogate sister who ‘took my mother’s place’
File photo of the then Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa with students who received their free laptops for securing top marks in the board examinations.
Mother of welfare schemes
Jayalalithaa debuted in the Tamil film industry with Vennira Aadai in 1964. She and MGR acted together in 28 films, including Kavalkaaran, Adimai Pen, Engal Thangam, Kudiyiruntha Koil, Ragasiya Police 115 and Nam Naadu. Some of her popular movies are Vennira Aadai, Aayirathil Oruvan, Kavalkaran, Pudhiya Boomi, Iru Deivangal, Nadhiyai Thedi Vandha Kadal. Jayalalithaa's last film was Nadhiyai Thedi Vandha Kadal in 1980.
Jayalalithaa - From silver screen to political dream
Jayalalithaa’s last journey
Jayalalithaa laid to rest on the Marina
Tamil Nadu politics on the cusp of change
Jaya’s fame will remain forever: Karunanidhi
Why Jayalalithaa was given a burial
Chennai shuts, but Amma Canteens feed the hungry
A truly pro-poor leader, says Sirisena
Of two interviews, two traits
Experts differ on fate of 3 co-accused in disproportionate assets case
A leader who connected with city and hinterland
Jaya a mass leader: Speaker
You are reading
All quiet at the new CM’s official residence
AIADMK leader Jayalalithaa. File photo
Did Jayalalithaa leave a will?
M. Venkaiah Naidu. File photo
AIADMK ‘ideologically near’ to BJP, says Venkaiah Naidu
An unexpected setback and a sudden end