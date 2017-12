more-in

The wife and mother of death row convict Kulbhushan Jhadav arrived at Benazir Bhutto International Airport in Rawalpindi on Monday noon, a couple of hours behind the schedule due to delay in the flight.

They then travelled to Islamabad. They will be accompanied by Indian High Commission official J.P. Singh while meeting Jadhav. The family will be allowed to meet Jadhav up to an hour.

Pakistan permitted the meeting of wife and mother of Jadhav with him, "as a humanitarian gesture, on the birthday of the Father of the nation, Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah," the official spokesperson of Foreign Ministry tweeted.

In the meantime, Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif told a Pakistani media channel that the country has granted India "consular access" to Jadhav.

In an interview to Geo News he added that an Indian High Commission official would accompany Jadhav’s wife and mother during their meeting with him.

When asked if it constituted “consular access as an Indian official would be present in the meeting”, Mr. Asif categorically said, “Yes”.

“Had India been in place of us, it would not have given us this concession,” he claimed.

However, Pakistani Foreign Office spokesman said the presence of Indian High Commission official should not be seen similar to counsellor access.

Indian officials too maintained that the Indian diplomat was only accompanying Mr. Jadhav’s family and it cannot be construed as “consular access.”

Jadhav, 47, was sentenced to death by a military court in April on the charges of espionage and terrorism. Thereafter, India moved the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in May. The ICJ halted the execution, pending its verdict.

