Talking Politics with Nistula Hebbar | What are Prashant Kishor’s plans for Congress?

Nistula Hebbar April 24, 2022 12:53 IST

In this episode of Talking Politics, we discuss Poll strategist Prashant Kishor's meeting with senior Congress leaders and his plans for the party.

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor has been meeting senior Congress leaders several times over the past week, giving rise to speculations. He made five strategic suggestions for the revival of the Congress: Fixing the leadership issue, reclaiming the party’s founding tenets, solving the alliance conundrum, building an army of grass roots leaders and foot soldiers, and creating an ecosystem for a supportive media and digital propagation. Sonia Gandhi will decide his induction into the party, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh said.



