Watch | What is happening to the King Kothi Palace?

A video on the condition of the King Kothi Palace

This is King Kothi Palace or Nazri Bagh, an important historical site in Hyderabad It belonged to Osman Ali Khan, the seventh and last Nizam of Hyderabad.

Recently, reports emerged that it was being demolished by the builder who purchased it from one of the trusts created by the last Nizam

The King Kothi Palace complex was the residence of the last Nizam. He moved into the Palace in 1911, when he came to power and stayed there till he passed away in 1967.

The complex is divided into three main buildings which are divided into sectors. The Eastern sector houses the Usman mansion which was demolished and replaced by a government hospital. The western side houses the main King Kothi building as well as the Nazri Bagh residential building.

Can this structure be demolished?

The King Kothi Palace is a listed heritage structure under the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority. While heritage structures like this palace can be bought or sold, they can’t be modified or demolished.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation upon inspection found that no part of King Kothi palace was demolished. But it did find tracks of vehicles and some collapsed structures.

Following this, it passed an order that no work can continue without the permission of the GHMC.