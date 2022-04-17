King Kothi Palace not razed, says firm

Some structures were found partly collapsed by GHMC

Reacting to news in these columns, Neeharika Infrastructure Pvt Ltd represented by its director Naveen Kumar Agarwal denied the story about the demolition of King Kothi Palace. “The allegation raised in the subject is false, baseless and far from truth and the addressee is put to strict proof of the same,” said the firm in a notice to this newspaper.

“The further allegation that on Saturday evening, a portion of the palace has been razed and smothered into flat ground with fresh earthmover marks and that the old swimming pool, the well and 101-room zenana, have been left intact while the ceiling and the walls were being pulled down are specifically denied and the addressee is put to strict proof of the same.”

GHMC inspects site

However, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) inspected the site on Sunday, following the publication of the report. The GHMC officials found: “During the inspection, no earthmover vehicles were noticed at the site. However, marks of some vehicles have been noticed and as inquired from the persons available at site, it was informed that the earlier vehicle was brought for levelling and clearing the trees and bushes over the site.

“Further, it is noticed that the main facet i.e. Pardha Gate of the palace towards north side is intact, however structures (slabs and walls) towards the south side had partly collapsed and some part of the old structures around the property were also partly collapsed.”

“Immediately instructions are issued to the persons at site that they shall not carry out any kind of work i.e. levelling, clearing of trees, bushes, debris, etc., until specific permissions are obtained from the GHMC.

“Statutory notices are being issued to the land owners instructing them not to modify or alter or demolish the King Kothi Palace as it is a notified heritage structure.”

“Further, a complaint is also being filed in the concerned police station to keep a strict vigil especially during the night hours and see that no activity such as demolition or levelling takes place at the King Kothi Palace as it is a notified heritage structure.”

The GHMC is also putting up a notice board at the site mentioning: “The King Kothi Palace is a notified heritage structure and hence the same cannot be altered or modified or demolished without prior permission from GHMC.”

“GHMC is taking all necessary steps to protect the heritage structure as per the provisions of GHMC Act,” said the civic body in a message sent to this newspaper.