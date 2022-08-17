Watch | A search for 3000-year-old gold buried at Adichanallur in Tamil Nadu

Archeologists are digging again in Adichanallur, Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu. 117 years later have struck gold. They have unearthed a 3000-year-old gold diadem.

Adichanallur is a very important archeological site. Excavations over the years show us that it used to be an urn burial ground in the Iron Age.

The current round of excavations began in October 2021 and have been very encouraging.

These findings help in putting together a framework of how the civilisation functioned 3000 years ago.

Read more about what was unearthed at Adichanallur