Watch | Meet Varsha Gaikwad, the first woman president of Mumbai Congress

Dharavi MLA Varsha Gaikwad became the first woman president of the Mumbai Congress on June 9
A prominent Dalit face of the party, 48-year-old Gaikwad is the daughter of former Mumbai Congress chief and Lok Sabha MP, late Eknath Gaikwad
She was made a minister twice in 2009 and 2019 when the Congress was in power
Gaikwad is confident that together, the MVA would secure victory in the Mumbai civic polls
Read the full report here
Report: Abhinay Deshpande
Video: Emmanual Yogini
Production : Gayatri Menon
