Watch | Meet Varsha Gaikwad, the first woman president of Mumbai Congress

A video interview with Dharavi MLA Varsha Gaikwad who took over as Mumbai Congress chief

June 16, 2023 06:06 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Dharavi MLA Varsha Gaikwad became the first woman president of the Mumbai Congress on June 9

A prominent Dalit face of the party, 48-year-old Gaikwad is the daughter of former Mumbai Congress chief and Lok Sabha MP, late Eknath Gaikwad

She was made a minister twice in 2009 and 2019 when the Congress was in power

Gaikwad is confident that together, the MVA would secure victory in the Mumbai civic polls

Read the full report here

Report: Abhinay Deshpande

Video: Emmanual Yogini

Production : Gayatri Menon

