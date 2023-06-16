Watch | Meet Varsha Gaikwad, the first woman president of Mumbai Congress

June 16, 2023 06:06 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST

Dharavi MLA Varsha Gaikwad became the first woman president of the Mumbai Congress on June 9

A prominent Dalit face of the party, 48-year-old Gaikwad is the daughter of former Mumbai Congress chief and Lok Sabha MP, late Eknath Gaikwad

She was made a minister twice in 2009 and 2019 when the Congress was in power

Gaikwad is confident that together, the MVA would secure victory in the Mumbai civic polls

Report: Abhinay Deshpande

Video: Emmanual Yogini

Production : Gayatri Menon