Watch | How climate change is affecting monsoon forecast and disaster management

Watch | How climate change is affecting monsoon forecast and disaster management

Experts explain how climate change affects monsoon, and the challenges in predicting weather patterns

September 22, 2023 11:02 am | Updated 11:16 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

From delayed onsets marked by intense dry spells, to devastating flash floods and destructive landslides, the monsoon in recent years has been a period of uncertainty and destruction for India.

Although there are various factors behind it, there is a general consensus among scientists that climate change plays a major role.

The Southwest monsoon that brings rain to the subcontinent during June and July, happens due to the heating up of the Asian landmass in the northern hemisphere during the scorching summer and the relative cooling of the southern Indian ocean.

How is climate change affecting monsoon? What are the challenges in predicting monsoons? Experts explain.

Read more:  Explained | How a changing monsoon is challenging forecasters and disaster managers

Script and videos: Aswin VN

Production: Richard Kujur

