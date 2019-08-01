Videos

Haryana’s retired peon finally lives his helicopter dream, flies home 2 km away

Kude Ram was only 20 years old when he landed a government job, no mean feat for someone from a family of landless farmers. Through over four decades of working as a Class IV employee at Government Higher Secondary School, Neemkaa, he harboured a dream of finishing his service life on a high.

On Tuesday, the day of retirement, the dream was literally lived sky-high: farewell over at school, Mr. Ram, along with his brother, took a three-kilometre helicopter ride from the Raja Jait Singh ground nearby to his village, Sadpura.

It took months of preparation and a tab of ₹3.25 lakh to hire the helicopter for two-odd hours, besides securing a whole host of permissions from several departments.

