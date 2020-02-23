The Huddle 2020, Day 2: Leaving RCEP will have an impact on India, says Ranil Wickremesinghe

The second day of the fourth edition of the Huddle 2020, organised by The Hindu Group of Publications, begins with a keynote address by the former Prime Minister of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe. The event was inaugurated by President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday.

The two-day event will feature 15 sessions and 32 speakers, showcasing some of the best minds from the world of politics, business, academics, sports, entertainment and the arts. The sessions are designed to be interactive, and they take place before an invited audience.

Watch the live coverage here: