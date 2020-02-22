The Huddle 2020 day 1, live: President Kovind to inaugurate event in Bengaluru

The two-day event will feature 15 sessions and 32 speakers from the world of politics, business, academics, sports, entertainment and the arts.

President Ram Nath Kovind is set to address the fourth edition of The HuddleThe Hindu’s annual thought conclave, at the ITC Gardenia in Bengaluru on Saturday. The keynote address will be delivered by the former Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, Ranil Wickremesinghe.

The two-day event will feature 15 sessions and 32 speakers, showcasing some of the best minds from the world of politics, business, academics, sports, entertainment and the arts. The sessions are designed to be interactive, and they take place before an invited audience.

 

 

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
The Huddle
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 22, 2020 10:31:08 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/the-huddle/the-huddle-2020-live-updates/article30887002.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY