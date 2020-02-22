The Huddle 2020 day 1, live: President Kovind to inaugurate event in Bengaluru

President Ram Nath Kovind is set to address the fourth edition of The Huddle, The Hindu’s annual thought conclave, at the ITC Gardenia in Bengaluru on Saturday. The keynote address will be delivered by the former Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, Ranil Wickremesinghe.

The two-day event will feature 15 sessions and 32 speakers, showcasing some of the best minds from the world of politics, business, academics, sports, entertainment and the arts. The sessions are designed to be interactive, and they take place before an invited audience.