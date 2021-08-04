Sport

Your win testimony to talent, tenacity of our 'Nari Shakti': PM to Borgohain

India's Lovlina Borgohain (L) exchanges punches with Busenaz Surmeneli of Turkey in the women's welterweight (64-69kg) category boxing semifinal match, at the Summer Olympics 2020, in Tokyo, Wednesday, Aug 4, 2021. Borgohain lost the match.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 4 congratulated boxer Lovlina Borgohain on winning a bronze medal in the Tokyo Olympics, and said her win is a testimony to the talent and tenacity of our "Nari Shakti" (woman power). Modi congratulated Borgohain in a telephone call, and said her success is a matter of immense pride for every Indian, and especially for Assam and the Northeast.

Borgohain (69kg) signed off with a bronze medal in the Olympic Games after a comprehensive 0-5 loss to reigning world champion Busenaz Surmeneli.

Modi later tweeted, "Well fought @LovlinaBorgohai! Her success in the boxing ring inspires several Indians. Her tenacity and determination are admirable. Congratulations to her on winning the Bronze. Best wishes for her future endeavours. #Tokyo2020."


