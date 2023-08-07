HamberMenu
It’s Anita vs Sanjay for WFI chief’s post

August 07, 2023 05:30 pm | Updated 05:30 pm IST

Y. B. Sarangi

KOLKATA

International wrestler Anita Sheoran will take on Sanjay Kumar Singh in the contest for the president’s post in the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) elections to be held on Saturday.

While Anita, a 2010 Commonwealth Games champion, is a witness against former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in a sexual harassment case, Sanjay is a candidate from the outgoing president’s camp.

Darshan Lal of Brij Bhushan camp and Railways Sports Promotion Board secretary P.C. Locab, who is considered close to the protesting wrestlers, will fight for the secretary-general’s post, as per the list of contesting candidates published on Monday following the withdrawal of nominations on Saturday.

Satya Pal Singh Deshwal, seeking a second term, will be challenged by Dushyant Sharma in the race for the treasurer’s position.

Two candidates for the post of senior vice-president, five for four posts of vice-president, four for two positions of joint secretary and seven for five posts of executive member are in fray.

