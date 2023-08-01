HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Nominated candidates’ list for WFI polls out

August 01, 2023 05:29 pm | Updated 05:29 pm IST

Y. B. Sarangi

Sports Bureau

KOLKATA

A clearer picture about the upcoming Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) elections emerged after the returning officer published the complete list of nominated candidates on Tuesday.

As per the list, four candidates are in the race for the president’s post, three for the secretary-general’s position and two for the treasurer’s post.

The scrutiny of nomination papers will be done on Wednesday. Nominations can be withdrawn between Thursday and Saturday, while the final list of contesting candidates will be displayed on Monday.

The elections, if required, will be held on August 12.

The list of nominated candidates:

President (number of posts: one): Sanjay Kumar Singh, Jai Prakash, Dushyant Sharma, Anita Sheoran; Senior Vice-President (one): Asit Kumar Saha, I.D. Nanavati, Devender Kadyan; Vice-President (four): Hamza-Bin-Omer, Kartar Singh, N. Phoni, Asit Kumar Saha, Jai Prakash, Dr. Mohan Yadav; Secretary General (one): Darshan Lal, Jai Prakash, Prem Chand Lochab; Treasurer (one): Satya Pal Singh Deshwal, Dushyant Sharma; Joint Secretary (two): R.K. Purushotham, Rohtash Singh, B. Gunaranjan Shetty, Kuldip Singh; Executive Member (five): M. Loganathan, Neivikuolie Khatsii, Rakesh Singh, Ummed Singh, Prashant Rai, Rajnish Kumar, Srinivasa J., Ratul Sarma, Ajay Vaid, Kuldip Singh.

Related Topics

sport

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.