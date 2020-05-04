Sport

‘Would be devastating if India can’t tour Australia’

Marnus Labuschagne.

Marnus Labuschagne.  

He hoped Australia’s control over the pandemic would be enough to ensure there are no hassles

Top Australian batsman Marnus Labuschagne on Monday said he and his team would be “pretty devastated” if India doesn’t make the trip Down Under for a Test and limited-overs series later this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

India’s tour of Australia will begin with a T20 tri-series in October and is scheduled to end with a four-match Test series in December.

The speculation on the tour is because of the travel restrictions currently in place and the uncertainty surrounding how long it would take to control the pandemic.

Replying to a query on the tour in an online press conference, Labuschagne said, “Well, it would mean that we are not playing cricket which is pretty devastating for myself, the rest of the team and for the country.”

