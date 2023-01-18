Vinesh Phogat accuses WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan of sexual harassment; wrestlers protest at Jantar Mantar

January 18, 2023 04:50 pm | Updated 05:06 pm IST

Wrestlers, including Olympians Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik, on January 18 are holding a sit-in protest against the alleged arrogance of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) at Jantar Mantar.

The first Indian woman wrestler to win a gold medal at both the Asian and Commonwealth Games, Vinesh Phogat, alleged that coaches are harassing women. “Some coaches who are favourites of the federation misbehave with women coaches as well. They sexually harass girls. The WFI president has sexually harassed so many girls,” she told ANI.

Phogat also said she received death threats from WFI officials, PTI reported.

Echoing Phogat’s statement, 2022 Commonwealth Games gold medallist Punia said, wrestlers are being harassed by the WFI through its “arbitrary rules and regulations”. Those who are a part of WFI know nothing about the sport.

“Wrestlers don’t want to tolerate the ongoing dictatorship,” Punia said. He urged that the management of the WFI be changed. “We hope the Prime Minister and Home Minister will support us,” he told ANI.

“After the Tokyo Olympics defeat, WFI President called me ‘ khota sikka’. WFI mentally tortured me. I used to think of ending my life each day. If anything happens to any wrestler, then the responsibility will on WFI president,” Phogat added.

The Federation required all wrestlers, regardless of their position, to appear in trials, which is the likely reason for the protest.

Meanwhile, WFI Assistant Secretary, Vinod Tomar told ANI that once the ace wrestlers approach the Federation, all the issues will be resolved and sorted out.

“Don’t know what this is all about. However, we came to know from the letter to the WFI president that some wrestlers are sitting in protest. I have come to ask them about their problem,” Mr. Tomar told ANI. However, he claimed the protesting wrestlers still haven’t taken the Federation into confidence about their issues.

(With ANI/PTI inputs)