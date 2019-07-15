This group of 12 girls mean business on the rugby field in Hyderabad

I am at Parade Grounds on a cloudy Sunday morning. It is 8 am and the ground belongs to cricket crazy boys and men playing their competitive matches. Amidst some fiery bowling, cheers and shots, I find a group of girls slugging it out to play rugby in the middle of the ground. The exhilarating feeling is palpable as the 12 girls put up a show of grit in touch rugby. A little distance away, there is boys team playing tough. “The girls team is preparing to participate in the All India Senior Rugby 7s Men and Women Championship in Pataliputra stadium in Patna from July 19. It will be 7s (7 a side) a game and five girls will be stand by,” informs senior coach Varanasi Sheshu. He eggs them on to bring in aggression to beat the opponent. “Rugby is a contact game. We have to beat the opponents and learn how to tackle them. There is no negative spirit; observe the opponents, see how they are approaching and think how you can escape and protect,” he tells the girls in a thundering tone. During the two hour session, the girls focus on basics as they practice touch rugby. “There are two categories in rugby — 15s and 7s match. In touch rugby, the players touch the opponents to continue the game. They learn to tackle, maul, line-out and scrum. Tackling is a defence technique.,” he elaborates.

The historic win of women’s rugby team over Singapore a month ago has given a big boost to rugby enthusiasts, especially girls. “It is the first international win and a proud moment for girls,” shares Banothu Sirisha Naik wiping her brow glistening with sweat. Sirisha has been instrumental in going to colleges across the city with her friends, encouraging girl students to play rugby.

“Since a tournament is coming up, we have been practising regularly, between 6 and 8.30 am. Some of us come from ECIL and Tukaram Gate but one girl, Kuthadi Sanghvi comes from Medchal; she travels 30 kms by bus everyday to attend practice sessions and college,” says Sirisha, a student of taxation from Andhra Mahila Sabha college.

It’s a tough sport. Intermediate student Almos Sirisha shows her injury on knees during a run. “I didn’t stop even after falling down. I got up and ran again. Rugby teaches me to keep going even amid adversities.” The girls excitedly share how some visitors ask curious questions about their game.

Most of the girls are undergraduates and attend practise sessions in the mornings before college hours. Apart from a teenager and new entrant Korepaka Swarna Madhuri, there are two physical education teachers in the group. Luluvat Bindu Naik, a PT teacher from Princess High School in Purani Haveli wants to play rugby to be able to teach her students back in her school. “It is tough to juggle different roles. Oka team form cheyali ante kashta padaali (We have to work hard to form a team),” she says. Her friend Bojapally Deepa, a budding physical education teacher, likes rugby for its co-ordination, endurance and fitness.

Rugby demands mental strength. It is said that if you can play rugby, you can play any sport. “It is like a combination of drills and skills used in different sports. Women rugby players can easily play other sports. One runs like an athlete, and defends or attacks like a wrestler or boxer,” says Sheshu who has completed his B.Tech.

Introducing the sport Come August, the schools across Telangana have special workshops to initiate students in rugby. These programmes helps coaches interact with students and identify potential players. “We started these programmes in social and tribal welfare residential schools too; we have created videos to show how rugby is played even in places where there are no infrastructure or facilities,” shares D Ramu. “Unlike tennis or badminton, there is not much expenditure involved in this Olympic game. Our climatic conditions are ideal to play rugby. With a little support we can do wonders.”

Dosapati Ramu, Telangana Rugby Association general secretary gives a pep talk to the players during a break. He shares a passionate story about an RTC bus driver with a 28-year experience of driving without any accident The driver was focussed only on his driving. Such attributes are crucial for a rugby player too,” he states.

Lack of a ground to practice rugby is one of the major challenges. Initially, the players played at any vacant lot they found including Osmania University ground and have now taken permission at Parade Grounds. A little fillip will go a long way in creating an inspiring team. “We have introduced rugby in 15 districts of Telangana. In the recent summer camp at social welfare schools, we had a special session called ‘Amma Naana Halchal’ where our coaches gave a two-day training in rugby to parents. We wanted the parents to play to address their fears that daughters will not get hurt,” he says.

Assistant coach Sopeti Shiva says some movies present a wrong picture of the game“It is a friendly game, there is no physical fighting involved; its actually a mind game. These matches are played only on grass ground where the players will not get hurt even if they fall. Also, competitive matches have an ambulance and physiotherapists on standby.”

Rugby isn’t high on investment either; all one needs is a rugby ball. “No kit or gear is needed to play, the game can be played anywhere,” says Shiva.