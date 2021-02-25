Tennis

Yuki loses on his comeback

Yuki Bhambri, playing his first professional match after two years, lost to Matthew Ebden of Australia 3-6, 6-7(3) in the first round of the $361,380 ATP tennis tournament here on Wednesday.

Other results:

$361,380 ATP, Singapore: Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Purav Raja & Ramkumar Ramanathan w/o Soonwoo Kwon (Kor) & Yasutaka Uchiyama (Jpn).

$104,160 Challenger, Nur Sultan, Kazakhstan: First round: Prajnesh Gunneswaran bt Dostanbek Tashbulatov (Kaz) 6-2, 6-3.

$15,000 ITF men, Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt: First round: Francesco Vilardo (Ita) bt Sidharth Rawat 6-1, 6-2.

