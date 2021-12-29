Will he, won’t he? — Joker turns Riddler!

Djokovic mystery deepens as stars begin to arrive in Australia

Novak Djokovic has not withdrawn from the ATP Cup despite claims he was almost sure to do so, Tennis Australia said on Tuesday, as other top players led by Naomi Osaka began arriving ahead of the Australian Open.

Serious doubts

There has been serious doubts as to whether men’s World No. 1 Djokovic would travel to Australia, having refused to confirm if he has been vaccinated against the coronavirus.

An unnamed member of his team told Serbian newspaper Blic that they were “99 percent” sure that he would not play in the ATP Cup, which comes ahead of the Australian Open, adding to the intrigue over whether Djokovic would be at the first Grand Slam of the year.

But Tennis Australia told AFP the Serbian had yet to pull out of the teams event, which is due to start on Saturday in Sydney with Djokovic drawn to play Norway’s Casper Ruud on the opening day.

“We haven’t heard of any withdrawals from Team Serbia for the ATP Cup,” a spokesperson said.

Tennis Australia has organised charter flights to bring international stars into Melbourne and Sydney, with the first arriving on Tuesday. Defending women’s champion Osaka was among those to touch down, but Djokovic was not on board, Tennis Australia said. Djokovic could win a record 21st Grand Slam title if he plays at Melbourne Park, but to enter Australia he and members of his entourage have to be vaccinated.