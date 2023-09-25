HamberMenu
Vaidehi will seek to defend title in the Fenesta Nationals

September 25, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Sports Bureau

Vaidehi Chaudhari will attempt to defend the women’s title in the Fenesta National tennis championship scheduled to be staged at the DLTA Complex from October 2.

Shrivalli Bhamidipaty, Sandeepti Singh Rao, Smiti Bhasin, Vaishnavi Adkar, Sharmada Ballu, Kashish Bhatia, Sahira Singh, Sai Samhitha and Yubrani Banerjee are some of the other leading women players entered for the event.

In the men’s section, S.D. Prajwal Dev is likely to be the top seed. Karan Singh, Manish Sureshkumar, Siddharth Vishwakarma, Nitin Kumar Sinha, VM Ranjeet, Oges Theyjo, Vishnu Vardhan, and Ishque Eqbal are some of the leading players scheduled to compete in the championship which offers ₹3,00,000 each for the men’s and women’s champions. The runners-up will get ₹2,00,000.

The under-18 boys and girls event will be held concurrently in the first week of the championship. The following week will feature competition for the under-16 and 14 boys and girls .

