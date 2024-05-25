GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Indian boys and girls triumph in South Asian under-12 tennis

NEW DELHI

Updated - May 25, 2024 07:05 pm IST

Published - May 25, 2024 06:53 pm IST

Sports Bureau
Sweet win: Indian teams celebrate their victory with coaches Asha Sharma and Indra Kumar Mahajan.

Sweet win: Indian teams celebrate their victory with coaches Asha Sharma and Indra Kumar Mahajan.

The Indian boys and girls teams won the gold in the South Asia under-12 tennis championships in Kathmandu.

The boys team of Puneeth Manohar, Aarav Chhallani and Yuvaan Garg beat Pakistan 2-0 in the final, after having defeated Sri Lanka 3-0 in the semifinals. In the league phase, India downed Bangladesh and Maldives 3-0 each, dropping just one game in six matches.

The girls team of Srishti Kiran, Khushi Kadian and Sarena Gahlot, won the title by topping the round-robin league, defeating Sri Lanka, Maldives, Bangaladesh and Nepal, dropping one set in all.

The top two teams from the competition will make it to the Asian under-12 championship to be hosted later in Kazakhstan.

“We are immensely proud of our young athletes. Their dedication, team work and spirit have led to this remarkable achievement. We look forward to seeing them succeed in Kazakhstan,” Anil Dhupar, AITA secretary general, said.

The results: Boys (final): India bt Pakistan 2-0 (Puneeth Manohar bt Rashid Ali 6-0, 6-0; Aarav Chhallani bt Muhammad Shayan 6-4, 6-3).

Semifinals: India bt Sri Lanka 3-0 (Puneeth bt Akilesh Thalammeharage 6-0, 6-0; Aarav bt Buvindu Jayawardhana 6-1, 6-1; Yuvaan Garg & Puneeth bt Revaan Amarasinghe & Akilesh 6-2, 6-2).

League: India bt Bangladesh 3-0 (Puneeth bt Muhammad Haider 6-0, 6-0; Aarav bt Md. Jobair Islam 6-0, 6-0; Yuvaan & Puneeth bt Muhammad Haider & Md. Islam 6-0, 6-1).

India bt Maldives 3-0 (Puneeth bt Yousuf Salaam 6-0, 6-0; Aarav bt Alson Mohamed 6-0, 6-0; Yuvaan & Puneeth bt Alson & Luke Muzzamil 6-0, 6-0).

Girls (league): India bt Sri Lanka 2-0 (Srishti Kiran bt Sanuthi Liang Wong 6-0 (retired); Khushi Kadian bt Sahansa Pelandage 5-7, 6-3, 6-3).

India bt Maldives 3-0 (Srishti bt Kanza Hameed 6-0, 6-0; Khushi bt Clara Asif 6-0, 6-0; Sarena Gahlot & Srishti bt Kanza Hameed & Maisha Madhih 6-0, 6-0).

India bt Bangladesh 3-0 (Srishti bt Sara Al Jasim 6-0, 6-1; Khushi bt Jannat Howlader 6-0, 6-0; Sarena & Srishti bt Mastora Afrin & Sara Jasim 6-0, 6-1).

India bt Nepal 3-0 (Srishti bt G.C. Aayusha 6-0, 6-0; Khushi bt Anushree Dhoju 6-2, 6-0; Sarena & Srishti bt Anushree Dhoju & Sara Panta 6-1, 6-0).

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.