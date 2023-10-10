HamberMenu
Ishaque beats seventh seed Leong

October 10, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - AHMEDABAD

Sports Bureau

Ishaque Eqbal ousted seventh seed Mitsuki Leong of Malaysia 6-2, 4-6, 6-2 in the first round of the $15,000 ITF men’s tennis tournament at the Ahmedabad City Tennis Foundation courts on Tuesday.

In the pre-quarterfinals, Ishaque will play qualifier Mattias Southcombe of Britain.

Qualifier Luke Sorensen of Australia recovered from the brink of defeat to beat Madhwin Kamath 4-6, 7-6(5), 7-5.

The results:

Singles, first round: Digvijay Pratap Singh bt Ryotaro Matsumura (Jpn) 6-2, 6-4; Shivank Bhatnagar bt Woobin Shin (Kor) 7-5, 7-5; Luke Ssorensen (Auss) bt Madhwin Kamath 4-6, 7-6(5), 7-5; Karan Singh bt Chirag Duhan 6-3, 6-2; S.D. Prajwal Dev bt Kabir Hans 7-6(6), 6-3; Siddhant Banthia bt Jagmeeet Singh 6-1, 6-3; Mattias Southcombe (GBR) bt Faisal Qamar 7-6(3), 7-5; Ishaque Eqbal bt Mitsuki Leong (Mas) 6-2, 4-6, 6-2; Rishab Agarwal bt Nitin Kumar Sinha 6-7(6), 6-4, 6-4; Raghav Jaisinghani bt Adil Kalyanpur 6-3, 7-6(3); Manish Sureshkumar bt Dev Javia 6-2, 7-5; Sidharth Rawat bt V.M. Ranjeet 2-6, 6-1, 6-4; Siddharth Vishwakarma bt Atharva Sharma 6-3, 6-4; Stijn Pel (Ned) bt Aryan Shah 1-0 (retd.); Rohan Mehra bt Mann Shah 6-2, 6-3; Fllorent Bax (Fra) bt Vishnu Vardhan 6-3, 7-6(3).

Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): S.D. Prajwal Dev & Nitin Kumar Sinha bt Tushar Madan & Jagmeet Singh 6-3, 6-3; Sai Karteek Reddy & Manish Sureshkumar bt Jack Wistrand (Swe) & Mattias Southcombe (GBR) 7-6(4), 6-2; Ishaque Eqbal & Faisal Qamar bt Rishan Agarwal & Florent Bax (Fra) 6-3, 6-3; Oges Theyjo & Suraj Prabodh bt Madhwin Kamath & Aryan Shah 6-3, 6-4; Thijmen Loof & Stijn Pel (Ned) bt Chirag Duhan & Dev Javia 6-4, 7-5; Siddhant Banthia & Vishnu Vardhan bt Dhruv Hirpara & Dharmil Shah 6-2, 6-3.

