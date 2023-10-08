HamberMenu
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Niki Poonacha and Divij Sharan win Challenger doubles title

October 08, 2023 06:33 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Sports Bureau
Poonacha and Divij with the trophy.

Poonacha and Divij with the trophy. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Fourth seeds Niki Poonacha and Divij Sharan defeated the third-seeded Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and John-Patrick Smith 6-4, 3-6, [10-7] in the doubles final of the €118,000 Challenger tennis tournament at Alicante, Spain, on Saturday.

The champion team won 100 ATP points and €6,845. The runner-up team pocketed 60 points and €4,050.

It was the second Challenger doubles title this season for the 28-year-old Poonacha and the first Challenger title of the season and 43rd doubles title of his professional career for the 38-year-old Divij, who has won many Challenger titles and a few Tour events as well.

The results:

Doubles (final): Niki Poonacha & Divij Sharan bt Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan & John-Patrick Smith (Aus) 6-4, 3-6, [10-7].

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.