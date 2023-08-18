HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tennis | Zverev takes down Medvedev to reach Cincinnati quarter-finals

Zverev, who came into the match with a 6-9 record versus Medvedev and having lost all three of their meetings this year, broke the Russian three times and saved six of eight break points to seal victory in two hours 32 minutes

August 18, 2023 04:15 am | Updated 04:15 am IST

Reuters
Alexander Zverev. File

Alexander Zverev. File | Photo Credit: AP

Alexander Zverev upset third seed Daniil Medvedev 6-4 5-7 6-4 on Thursday in a windy clash between former champions to secure his spot in the Cincinnati Open quarter-finals.

Zverev, who came into the match with a 6-9 record versus Medvedev and having lost all three of their meetings this year, broke the Russian three times and saved six of eight break points to seal victory in two hours 32 minutes.

"Very difficult conditions but also a very difficult opponent," German 16th seed Zverev said in his on-court interview. "He is somebody that gives you absolutely nothing. You have to win the match yourself and that's what I did today and I am pleased with that."

Medvedev double-faulted to hand an early 4-3 lead to Zverev and had a glorious chance to get the match back on serve in the next game when he led 40-0 but came up short as the German 16th seed held before taking the opening set.

Medvedev moved ahead in the second when Zverev pulled a forehand wide to hand over a break and 4-2 lead but the German broke back immediately before the world number three dealt a crushing blow with a break to love to force a decider.

There was little to separate the players in the third set, which was deadlocked at 4-4 when Zverev set up a break point opportunity with a supreme dipping crosscourt forehand winner that Medvedev followed up with a double fault.

Zverev seized his opportunity and sealed the high-quality encounter on his first match point when Medvedev sent a service return long.

Among other notable round of 16 matches scheduled for Thursday, top seed Carlos Alcaraz is due to face American Tommy Paul while Novak Djokovic will cap the evening session when he plays Frenchman Gael Monfils.

Related Topics

tennis

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.