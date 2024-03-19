GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sumit Nagal meets Coleman Wong for Miami berth

March 19, 2024 08:31 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - NEW DEHI

Sports Bureau
A file photo of Sumit Nagal

A file photo of Sumit Nagal | Photo Credit: AP

Sumit Nagal beat Gabriel Diallo of Canada 7-6(3), 6-2 in the first qualifying round of the $10,404,205 ATP Masters tennis tournament in Miami, USA.

In the second and final qualifying round, the 97th ranked Sumit was scheduled to play the sixth seed Coleman Wong of France.

While Rohan Bopanna will be the top seed in doubles with Matthew Ebden, Yuki Bhambri has also got an entry in doubles in partnership with Michael Venus of New Zealand. 

The results:

$10,404,205 ATP Masters, Miami, USA

Qualifying singles (first round): Sumit Nagal bt Gabriel Diallo (Can) 7-6(3), 6-2.

$15,000 ITF women, Sabadell, Spain

Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Tiphanie Lemaitre (Fra) & Rinko Matsuda (Jpn) bt Kiara Cvetkovic (Sui) & Annika Kannan 6-3, 6-3.

tennis

