Sumit fitter and smarter, says Mahesh

He has become better, faster, fitter, stronger and smarter, says the mentor

Multiple-time Grand Slam champion Mahesh Bhupathi was happy with Sumit Nagal’s progress despite the loss to Dominic Thiem at the US Open. The former Davis Cup captain has mentored Nagal since 2008.

“From last year Sumit has become faster, fitter and smarter,” said Bhupathi from London. “Playing against one of the favourites, he was able to hold his own for a specific period of time.”

“He is just about maturing as a player. Playing big matches on the big courts is very different from playing the Challengers. So, he needs to focus on giving away less free points. He will definitely get better. The more ATP matches he plays, he will learn how to win them’’, remarked Mahesh.

Sandeep Kirtane felt Nagal had the ability to be in the top-60. “His forehand is world-class. He is a gutsy player with a fierce attitude”.