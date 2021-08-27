Sania Mirza enters semifinals of the WTA tournament

Sania Mirza, in partnership with Christina McHale of the U.S., knocked out the third seeds Lucie Hradecka and Shuai Zhang 6-3, 6-3 in the doubles quarterfinals of the $235,238 WTA tennis tournament here.
In the semifinals, Sania and Christina were scheduled to play Ulrikke Eikeri and Catherine Harrison.
Other results: $15,000 ITF women, Monastir, Tunisia: Doubles (quarterfinals): Himeno Sakatsume & Ramu Ueda (Jpn) bt Sharmada Balu & Sravya Shivani Chilakalapudi 7-6(6), 6-2; Choi Ji Hee & Jeong Yeong Won (Kor) bt Nana Kawagishi (Jpn) & Humera Habarmus 6-4, 6-4.
$25,000 ITF men, Trier, Germany: Doubles (quarterfinals): Sandro Kopp (Aut) & Mick Veldheer (Ned) bt Anirudh Chandrasekar & Manish Sureshkumar 6-3, 6-2.