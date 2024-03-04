Sahaja seeded fifth in ITF women’s tennis

March 04, 2024 06:41 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST

Sahaja Yamalapalli is the lone Indian to be seeded in the Maha Urja $25,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament to be played on the clay courts of the MSLTA Academy in Ramnagar from Tuesday.

Fifth-seeded Sahaja will open against Vaidehi Chaudhari. She finds herself in the third quarter with fourth seed Diana Marcinkevica.

The country’s No.1 player, Ankita Raina is busy with the Petroleum tennis tournament in Delhi, and thus the Indian challenge would be that much less forceful.

However, national champion Shrivalli Bhamidipaty could provide the thrust as she opens against qualifier Anastasia Zolotareva. Zeel Desai starts against Akiko Omae of Japan.

Akanksha Nitture saved six match points in the second and final qualifying round to beat Joel Nichole 14-12 in the super tie-break and was rewarded with a first-round match against top seed Irina Maria Bara of Romania.

Anjali Rathi, Vaishnavi Adkar, Humera Baharmus, and Soha Sadiq were the other Indians to qualify for the main draw. The wild cards were given to Sowjanya Bavisetti, Maithili Mothe, Sonall Patil and Sejal Bhutada.

It should be interesting to see how well the Indian players cope with the challenge and compete against the strong foreign players.

The seedings: 1. Irina Maria Bara (Rou), 2. Dalila Jakupovic (Slo), 3. Justina Mikulskyte (Ltu), 4. Diana Marcinkevica (Lat), 5. Sahaja Yamalapalli, 6. Fanny Ostlund (Swe), 7. Miriana Tona (Ita), 8. Thasaporn Naklo (Tha).